See Pics
Hollywood Life

Regina King, 48, Serves Up Serious Skin In High-Slit Gown & Sheer Coverup For Sexy ‘Marie Claire’ Shoot

Regina King For 'Marie Claire' November 2019
Thomas Whiteside
Regina King 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Regina King, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 24 February 2019. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in 24 categories in filmmaking. Vanity Fair Oscar Party - 91st Academy Awards, Beverly Hills, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Regina King arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Limo Drop Off, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Regina King 73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019 Wearing Prada View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Two words: Regina King! The ‘Watchmen’ actress stuns in her cover photo shoot for the November 2019 ‘Ambition’ issue of ‘Marie Claire’. Regina posed in multiple sultry looks including a Monse black dress and Francesco Russo shoes.

Let’s bow down to a queen — Regina King! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, is the cover star of Marie Claire‘s November 2019 “Ambition” issue. Regina is breathtaking in the closeup cover, which shows off her smooth skin, hazel eyes, sleek straight hair and a left arm tattoo. While her full outfit isn’t pictured on the cover, she wore a Gabriela Hearst dress and a pair of Bulgari earrings and bracelet for the cover.

Inside the magazine’s pages, Regina stuns in a multiple high-end looks, including a tight black gown by Monse. The Watchmen actress shows off major leg in the ensemble’s daring thigh-high slit. Regina’s look was complete with her black, open-toe Francesco Russo shoes.  

In other shots, Regina sizzles in a black Antonio Berardi sheer dress with black underwear and a bra underneath. Additionally, she wears a black silk Versace dress with a bustier top and a black Victor Glemaud dress with a cut-out chest in more photos. Regina wore one contrasting piece in an outdoor shot — a white Unravel Project dress with a halter top and an open back.

Regina King For 'Marie Claire' November 2019

Regina King poses for ‘Marie Clarie’s November 2019 ‘Ambition’ issue wearing a Monse dress, Mateo New York earrings, Cartier ring, and Francesco Russo shoes. (Photo credit: Thomas Whiteside)

As for what ambition means to the ambition cover star? — “What is the best way I can summarize it? Beyoncé comes to mind, just because she’s a perfect example of dreaming out loud without living too loud,” Regina explained.

Regina King For 'Marie Claire' November 2019

Regina King poses for ‘Marie Clarie’s November 2019 ‘Ambition’ issue wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress and Bulgari earrings and bracelet. (Photo credit: Thomas Whiteside)

Regina’s magazine cover was released just 10 days before the premiere of her new HBO series, Watchmen (premiering Oct 20), where she plays a superhero character.

“Sister waited until she was almost 50 to be a superhero,” she told the magazine. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, you know, be a woman physically kicking ass.”