Avengers, ASSEMBLE … in a new animated feature. Two of your favorite Marvel stars are joining forces in Pixar’s upcoming original feature film ‘Onward’ and Disney has released a new look at the wildly unique film.

You like Chris Pratt? Sure you do. You like Tom Holland? No question. Then we think Pixar’s upcoming original feature film Onward is going to be your favorite film of all-time! Back at the D23: Expo 2019 this past August, director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae officially debuted to the world the color, crazy characters of their movie, including the two teenage elf brothers voiced by Starlord and Spider-man … I mean, Chris and Tom. Now, the trailer has been released for everyone to enjoy and get in a few laughs.

The film finds the two bros, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, on a magical quest to reunite with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. From the trailer, we learn that their dad left a special gift for them with their mother, voiced by Julia Luis-Dreyfus: a magical staff that when used with a magic spell, will bring him back for a ‘visit’, but only for one day. The spell only half works — meaning it only brings back half of their dad. Like, as in the bottom half of him… like the dude is just a belt buckle and some legs. It’s pretty ridiculous.

However, the boys are determined to finish the spell completely, so they can finally share some truly epic father-son time together. So, the set off on a Weekend at Bernie’s adventure of the ages, coming face to face with unicorns, monsters, and a dinner at a Medieval Times-esque restaurant that does not do well! If all goes well, between this and the deal to keep Spider-Man in the MCU for another film, Tom Holland won’t be leaving the House of Mouse any time soon. Hooray!

Onward arrives in theaters on March 9, 2020.