Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Go On Date Night After Busy Schedules Keep Them Apart For 3 Weeks

Reunited and it feels so good. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally cleared some space in their calendars for a sweet date night in Beverly Hills, one that was packed full of PDA!

It’s hard to find time for yourself when you’re one of the biggest stars on the planet. It’s even harder when you’re married to another one of the biggest stars on said planet. Thankfully, those “stars” aligned on Oct. 9 when both Nick Jonas, 27, and Priyanka Chopra, 37, were in the same place at the same time. Because of their respective work schedules, the two have gone nearly a month without seeing each other. They ended that drought on Wednesday night by meeting up in a restaurant in Beverly Hills. As they finished their meal and exited the eatery, Nick and Priyanka walked hand-in-hand. Whatever they had for dinner, it seems that they ordered some PDA for dessert — to go!

Priyanka has been traveling to promote her Hindi-language movie, The Sky Is Pink, per Daily Mail. She’s been in her native India and has recently traveled to New York. Nick, on the other hand, has been touring with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas as part of the Jonas Brothers “Happiness Begins” reunion tour. In fact, Nick was in San Francisco the night before his dinner date with his wife, Priyanka. On Friday, he’ll fly up into Canada to play in Vancouver.

Here’s hoping it’s not another three weeks before Nick and Priyanka are together again because she’s ready to start a family! I can’t wait. I really can’t wait,” the Quantico actress said during the Oct. 8 episode of the TODAY show. “I mean there’s so much that happens in our lives that whenever God blesses us with that it’s something that we both definitely want.”

Though, it may be hard for Nick and Priyanka to find time for baby-making. The Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour ends in 2020, the year he’s set to join The Voice. Nick will sit alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, while Gwen Stefani, who came back to the show for season 17, will not return. “I’m so excited to be part of The Voice family,” Nick said in a statement. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

“Nick Jonas can’t wait to start doing The Voice,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “After he did Songland with his brothers, he was thinking how fun it would be to be a part of The Voice. … To be in a room of so much talent and creativity that the show has, Nick only anticipates this will be the best season ever, and he is very excited to be an important part of it all!”