‘Legacies’ Season 2: Matt Davis Teases ‘Big Pressure’ For Alaric & Romance ‘On The Horizon’

‘Legacies’ returns for season 2 on Oct. 10. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Matt Davis about Alaric’s journey this season, the possibility of romance and maybe a person from the past coming back with a vengeance.

The Legacies crew is back for an all-new season. Hope made the ultimate sacrifice at the end of season 1 to take down Malivore. When she threw herself into the pit, Hope erased everyone’s memories of her. Season 2 will pick up at the end of the summer and everyone still has no idea that Hope even existed. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Matt Davis about what’s coming up for Alaric.

“There was a moment in the season 1 finale when Alaric realized there was something missing in his life and that’s going to continue in season 2. “That gnawing in the back of his head that something’s not right, something’s off, is still there,” Matt told HollywoodLife at San Diego Comic Con in July 2019. “He’s still trying to put together and piece together the mystery of who’s missing. Somebody’s gone, we don’t know who it is. How do we figure that out?”

In the midst of trying to solve the mystery surrounding Hope, Alaric is also dealing with the fact that he kept details about the merge and the ascendant hidden from Josie and Lizzie. “The girls are putting big pressure on him to figure how to solve the problem,” Matt continued. “What is the key? There might be a scenario where the girls hear a rumor about this key that could unlock maybe the potential to save them, but the consequence by unlocking that mystery, it might open up the door for someone in our past to come back out. Somebody who is a vicious killer, part of the coven. Maybe. Everything is always in flux. So I can’t confirm nor deny anything right now.”

But it’s not going to be all stress for Alaric. Love may be in the air in season 2 for Mr. Saltzman. “There is definitely possibility for romance. In fact, I think it’s on the horizon. There might be a new sheriff in town, who might be a lovely mother of two who’s single, who might have chemistry with Alaric [or] might not. We’ll see.” Legacies will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.