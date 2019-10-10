Kendall Jenner Celebrates ‘Sexy’ Bella Hadid’s Birthday By Playfully Kissing Her As Friends Cheer

Bella Hadid’s birthday was sealed with a kiss, thanks to Kendall Jenner! The model gave her friend a sweet peck in a Snapchat vid, and called her sexy to boot.

What a birthday surprise! Kendall Jenner celebrated her bestie Bella Hadid‘s 23rd birthday with a giant kiss on the lips, and it looks like it made her bestie’s day. Kendall posted the cute moment on Snapchat, showing her straddling the model while they sit underneath a tree, Bella leans up toward her, and Kendall shocks her with a kiss! Bella literally swoons and collapses back on the ground with a huge smile on her face. Their friends are cheering and wolf whistling while they snap pictures. It’s unclear where this magic moment took place, but it appears to be a public park. Can you imagine seeing that happen in real life?

The video itself is actually a clip from Travis Scott‘s Netflix documentary, Look Mom: I Can Fly, which premiered on the streaming site in August. Kendall captioned the clip, “happy birthday sexy @bellahadid”. Speaking of sexy Bella Hadid… we celebrated her birthday by rounding up 23 of her hottest runway looks in honor of her turning the big two-three! Designers like Versace, Alexander Wang, Fenty, and Prabal Gurung, love to have her walking their runways during New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and their own shows, too. Also — duh — she’s one of the biggest Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stars, too!

While both Bella and Kendall are doing their thing during fashion week season, Kendall has another subject on her mind, too: babies! Kendall confessed to big sister Kim Kardashian on the most recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she wants to be a mom, just like the rest of her sisters, too.

As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the episode aired, though, “When Kendall said she can’t wait for that moment, it didn’t mean she’s planning to start a family anytime soon. She still has a lot she wants to accomplish with her modeling career!”