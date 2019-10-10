JWoww Blasts Her Boyfriend & Angelina Pivarnick For Flirty Behavior: ‘I Feel Disrespected’

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley posted an emotional message to Instagram in response to Angelina Pivarnick and boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello’s behavior on the Oct. 10 episode of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.’

Yikes! This looks….messy. Jenni “JWoww” Farley took to Instagram to post an emotional message in response to the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode that aired on Oct. 10. “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards,” read a text post she put up on the social media platform just minutes after the episode ended.

JWoww is referring to a moment that happened between her boyfriend Zack and castmate Angelina while she was sleeping after a night of heavy drinking. Long story short, earlier in the day, Zack kept questioning Angelina about her sex life, and she was incredibly annoyed by it. After heading to dinner and seemingly squashing the beef, when they got back from the club, Zack got handsy with Angelina and put his hand “on my ass and my side,” as Angelina told the cameras. She got up as soon as he started getting touchy-feely with her, later saying in a confessional, ““One minute he’s asking me about my sex life, the next minute he’s grabbing me!. He doesn’t know what boundaries are. This is gonna be a problem.”

Fans flooded the comments section on Jwoww’s post; one fan wrote, “You should be pissed at 24, not Angelina. He instigated from the start, even right in front of you. The suspicions were there before it even escalated. Confront that sh*t otherwise it’ll turn out to be everything you hoped it wouldn’t,” to which JWoww replied, “This is to both of them.”

Other fans chimed in, showing their support for the mother-of-two. “I’m sorry you had to deal with that by watching it on television. You’re smart and beautiful. Be strong and love yourself first. ❤️ You’ve got this,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Hang in there lady everything happens for a reason.”