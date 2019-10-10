Justin Bieber Proposes ‘Double Date’ With Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus After Leaving Thirsty Comment

Someone hand Justin Bieber some water, because dude is THIRSTY for a double date with Cody Simpson and his new gal pal Miley Cyrus.

Young love: is there anything better? For Justin Bieber, 25, there’s definitely not! The “What Do You Mean?” singer took to Instagram to propose a double date with his pal Cody Simpson, 22, and Cody’s new love interest, Miley Cyrus, 26 — but first, he left a thirsty comment on a shirtless pic Cody posted on Oct. 9. “Ur body is a wonderland,” Justin gushed, referencing the infamous John Mayer love song. Justin then followed up by asking, “Double date?” to which Cody replied, “Text me.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to approve of the impending double date between Cody, Miley, Justin, and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22. “Omg yes pleaseeee,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Can I join ? Omg😭.” It seems like fans definitely approved of the foursome hanging out together, as another fan chimed in with, “Yessssss omg y’all are too cute😩😩💖💖💖.”

Miley and Cody’s new romance, which seemingly came out of left field, left fans around the globe shocked after they were spotted making out over smoothie bowls on Oct. 3. “Her and Cody walked into Blue Bottle Coffee by mistake and seemed all friendly. Then came into a place next door called Backyard Bowls on Beverly Blvd. They were in between sitting and standing while Cody waited for his smoothie bowl to go,” eyewitness Ashleigh told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Whilst Cody was standing, they were kissing, they sat down and were talking for a moment and Miley got up and sat on his lap and started making out with him, and then they left together. They were in there for at least 15 minutes.”

Miley recently split from Kaitlynn Carter after a whirlwind six-week romance, and had split from hubby Liam Hemsworth just a month before things with Kaitlynn started heating up while they were on vacation together in Italy. If anything, we’ll be keeping an eye on Miley and Cody’s Instagram stories — where they’re currently showcasing a ton of PDA — for evidence of the double date suggested by Justin.