Jonathan Cheban Had A Very Awkward Run-In With Lamar Odom At ‘DWTS’: ‘I Was Mortified’

Jonathan Cheban opened up about refusing an opportunity to interact with Lamar Odom on the set of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ recently and how it led to him being embarrassed about the situation.

Jonathan Cheban, 45, took the time to talk about an awkward situation he went through with Lamar Odom, 39, on the set of Dancing with the Stars, in the latest episode of his podcast Foodgod: OMFG. The television personality explained that professional dancer Maxsim Chmerkovskiy, 39, offered to bring the two men together to say “hello” to each other but he refused because he doesn’t consider Lamar to be a friend.

“He [Maxsim] said, ‘You want to say hi to this guy?’ And I said, ‘I’m good,’ because Lamar and I don’t have a friendship at all… We never really spoke, even when he was with Khloe [Kardashian]. And also I don’t want to be a distraction to somebody.”

Jonathan went on to say that although he didn’t intend for Lamar to find out he refused to greet him, he did anyway, and it wasn’t a good feeling. “So I was like I’m good and apparently Lamar heard it and I was mortified,” he admitted. It didn’t take long for Lamar to respond either, and in fact, he seemed to agree with Jonathan. “I’m good too, bud,” Jonathan claimed he said.

Although the run-in between Jonathan and Lamar was indeed tense, we can’t say it bothered Lamar too much since he did make quite an impression during his time competing on Dancing with the Stars. The former husband of Khloe competed with professional dancing partner Peta Murgatroyd, 33, on the ABC series and although they were eliminated on Oct. 7, they seemed to have a great time during their numbers. Lamar showed off a smile with every appearance and didn’t seem too bothered about not making it until the end.

“He feels bad that he lost, he feels that he failed personally but he loves that he did it,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He has a friend forever in Peta. He imagines her as the sister he has never had. He also knows by doing the show that he can do anything he puts his mind to and wants to show his kids that side of him and he believes he has done that.”