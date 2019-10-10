Jon Gosselin Slams Ex-Wife Kate For Allowing Kids To Film ‘Kate Plus 8’: ‘I’m Furious’

Jon Gosselin accused his ex-wife, Kate, of having ‘other ideas’ despite a judge’s reported ruling that it wouldn’t be in their children’s ‘best interests’ to appear on ‘Kate Plus 8.’

Jon Gosselin, 42, was not happy that his ex-wife Kate’s spinoff series, Kate Plus 8, was revived with a TV special after its last episode aired in 2017. In between then and now, the Department of Labor reportedly “denied filming permits” and “a judge also ruled that it was not in the ‘best interests’ of the Gosselin children to allow them to be filmed for the show” in 2018, DailyMailTV reported. So when TLC aired the show’s “College Bound” special on Oct. 1, Jon was seething.

“I’m furious. Absolutely furious,” Jon vented to DailyMailTV in an interview published on Oct. 10. “[TLC] didn’t care. It’s really upsetting that big businesses and big corporations go do whatever they want, against a parent’s legal right.” The father of eight insisted that his ex-wife and TLC ignored the judge’s wishes, adding, “The judge and the guardian ad litem both agreed that it wasn’t in my children’s best interests to be filmed, but my ex-wife and TLC had other ideas. They put profits and ratings ahead of the well-being of my children and filmed illegally without work permits.”

“They put profits and ratings ahead of the well being of my children and filmed illegally without work permits,” Jon added, who reportedly showed a copy of a April 2018 court order proving he and Kate have joint legal custody of their minor children to DailyMailTV. The special was filmed at Kate’s home in Pennsylvania, and in North Carolina — their minor children Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, all 15, all appeared in the episode. However, their two other minors Hannah and Collin, also 15, did not make cameos (they live with Jon). Twins Mady and Cara are now 19 years old, but they still appeared in the special, since the 42-minute episode was about turning the twins’ college specials into a family vacation.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kate’s reps for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication. TLC also declined to comment on Jon’s interview, DailyMailTV reported. Jon and Kate have been at odds since breaking the news of their split in June 2009, and finalizing the divorce in 2010. Kate even seemingly shaded Jon on the day the Kate Plus 8 special aired. “I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them [Cara and Mady] once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them,” Kate wrote in an Instagram shout-out to the twins.