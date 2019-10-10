‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: A Fight Breaks Out After Angelina Claims JWoww’s BF Came Onto Her

Things are about to blow up between JWoww and Angelina on ‘Jersey Shore’! A new preview for some of the show’s upcoming episodes shows the ladies going at it over JWoww’s new boyfriend.

Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley have never been on the best of terms, but they’ve been able to remain cordial over the last couple of years. Unfortunately, it looks like things are about to take a turn for the worst in the ladies’ relationship on the next few episodes of Jersey Shore. An explosive new trailer shows Angelina accusing JWoww’s new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello — who the cast has dubbed as ’24’ — coming onto her. “I feel his hand go *slaps butt* right on me,” Angelina tells her fiance, Chris Larangeira.

Clearly, JWoww catches wind of the accusations, and she discusses it with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “We have to figure out what happened,” Snooki says, but JWoww is convinced she already knows. “She f***ing kissed him!” Jenni fires back. Eventually, the whole cast gets together for dinner, and things blow up. “It’s Zack’s word against Angelina’s,” Pauly D says, as Angelina and JWoww are seen getting out of their seats at the table and getting in each other’s faces. Angelina even picks up and smashes a wine bottle after JWoww puts a hand on her! “She’s a f***ing liar!” Snooki can be heard screaming. The clip concludes with Vinny Guadagnino admitting, “Now, it’s an all out war.”

JWoww first introduced Zack to her Jersey Shore roommates in Las Vegas during the Oct. 3 episode. However, previews for tonight’s Oct. 10 episode show that things get tense between him and Angelina fairly quickly. He rubs Angelina the wrong way by asking her about their sex life, but then, she can be seen sitting on his lap while at the club.

Well have to see how it all plays out when Jersey Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!