‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith Returns To Grey Sloan (Sort Of) & ‘Charmed’ Sisters Reunite

The Oct. 10 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ was all about major reunions — from Meredith and a Grey Sloan operating room to ‘Charmed’ stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs.

Did you feel the magic while watching the Oct. 10 episode of Grey’s Anatomy? If so, it may be because the episode, which was appropriately titled “Reunited”, brought Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs back together as sisters (but not the Halliwell ones), who rush to the hospital to see their other sister who was left brain-dead after falling into a construction site. Heidi (Holly) and Haylee Peterson (Alyssa) were devastated to learn about their sister’s condition, and even had a really hard time saying goodbye to her, but after Richard pulled the plug, they quickly realized that the woman lying in the hospital bed wasn’t really their sister — it was someone who accidentally ended up with their sister’s purse, and because her face was so mutilated, no one knew the difference. Awkward…

Meanwhile, Meredith tiptoed the line of protocol this week, when she helped Jo with a difficult procedure. Meredith’s former patient actually demanded her presence in order to follow through with the pre-planned surgery, but since Meredith was fired from Grey Sloan, Bailey refused to let her step foot in one of their operating rooms. So Jo came up with the clever idea of having Meredith join in by the way of a video conference call, and all went according to plan. Sure, there was a hiccup along the way, but thanks to Meredith’s guidance, Jo quickly solved the complication and the patient survived. But before Meredith could properly congratulate Jo, Bailey ended the video call, as she was no longer needed.

Anyway, following his patient mishap with the Peterson sisters, Richard ran into his old friend, Gemma (Jasmine Guy), who apparently works at Pac North with him now. And once she heard what had happened, she begged him to go to dinner with her and spill all the details. Clearly, she has a crush on him, but because Richard’s married, he hesitated with accepting her invitation. However, when Catherine ignored his phone call, he took Gemma up on her offer and they headed out into the night together.

In other Grey’s news, Tom continued to make things difficult for Owen at Grey Sloan by taking advantage of his restraining order, Amelia and Link told Meredith and DeLuca that they’re expecting a baby together, and Dr. Dahlia Qadri (Sophia Taylor Ali) got fired after she freaked out on Bailey for firing Meredith.

Want more drama? New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 8pm on ABC!