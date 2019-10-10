The best post-op prescription is cuddles! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson snuggled up together for a mirror selfie following Miley’s return home from the hospital on Oct. 9.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is out of the hospital and back with her new man, Cody Simpson, 22. The “Wrecking Ball” songstress and Aussie singer posed for a mirror selfie taken on Miley’s Instagram story from Oct. 9. “She made it home,” the 26-year-old captioned the pic. “Recovering from surgery send all the vibe$.” In the black and white pic, Miley had her arms around Cody’s shoulders while he snapped the photo in the mirror. Cody also wasn’t wearing a shirt, revealing his toned pecks, abs and a few of his tattoos on his arms and shoulder. After some time in the hospital, snuggles from Cody were the perfect prescription for Miley.

Cody has been supporting Miley since the “Slide Away” singer started battling tonsillitis. On Oct. 7, she posted pics on her Instagram story that showed Cody by her side and playing his guitar while he comforted her in the hospital and waited for updates on her diagnosis. She also shared photos and video of the Aussie laying in her hospital bed and even serenading her! “Suddenly I am feeling much better,” she captioned the video of her beau singing his unreleased song, “Golden Thing.” In the videos that followed, Miley wrote, “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.” Can they get more adorable?

It’s been a wild ride for Miley and Cody to get together. Miley went through a whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, that lasted from August until the end of September. During that time, Miley was also dealing with the fallout from her split with husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, which was announced on Aug. 10. Miley has been open about how she wants to enjoy the single life after ending her marriage to Liam, and she wasted no time moving on from Kaitlynn with Cody.

The pair got pretty hot and heavy makeout session at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles was filmed on Oct. 3! Since then, the two have been inseparable. Time with Cody could be the best prescription for Miley’s post-operation rest!