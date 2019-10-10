Chris Brown Proves Daughter Royalty, 5, Can Dance Just Like Him — Watch Her Imitate His Moves

This apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty is only five, but already she’s got his mad dance skills. Her proud pop shared a video of her copying his moves to his 2005 hit ‘Gimme That.’

Chris Brown is one proud papa when it comes to his five-year-old daughter Royalty. On Oct. 10 he shared an Instagram video of her pulling off some epic dance moves to his 2005 hit “Gimme That,” which he released when he was just 16-years-old. She’s seen riding her pink scooter in the street when she gets off and starts busting out a routine that would make any parent proud, let alone an international singing and dancing superstar. She’s clearly inherited her 30-year-old dad’s talent as evidenced in the video, as well as his confidence as she’s brimming with it as Royalty’s fierce facial expressions. RoRo has taken dancing lessons from pro Deja Carter and those sessions have really paid off.

Breezy simply captioned the video, “Yo….😂😂😂😂😂….” and it got the attention of his famous friends. Justin Bieber commented, “STOP IT” then added, “SHES SO TALENTED.” Ty Dolla $ign, wrote “Super star!” while Ludacris left “DNA 🔥” in the comments. He’s spot on as not only has Royalty inherited her dad’s dancing skills, she’s also got a great voice and performance presence.

On May 10 Royalty’s mom Nia Guzman shared a video of her daughter singing at a Mother’s Day concert at her grade school. She was so animated and loved performing with her classmates while their moms watched. Being on a stage she seemed right at home and five months later she proved she’s just as comfortable in on stage in front of 18,000 screaming Breezy fans. Chris brought his daughter out at the end of his Oct. 6 concert at Houston’s Toyota Center and she was totally at home in front of his screaming fans.

“Positive energy,” Chris said to the audience before proudly picking up his baby girl and holding her in his arms at the close of the show. She was ready and thrilled to go onstage as in a video before hand, Royalty modeled her Rich Boys Brand jumpsuit. She accessorized the outfit with her own chain and some fly yellow kicks and blew a kiss at the camera after flaunting her smooth look. For just five-years-old, she’s definitely got that “It” factor.