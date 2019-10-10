Halloween is right around the corner & what better way to celebrate than to dress up as your favorite celebrities? We rounded up the best costumes you can try from JLo to Billie Eilish, Harry Styles & so much more!

With Halloween nearing closer, it’s time to start thinking about your costume and if you have no idea what to be or you’re sick of wearing the same old costume, why not dress up as your fave celebrities? If you don’t have your costume yet, you’re in luck because we rounded up the best stars to dress up as this year. We had to of course include Jennifer Lopez’s, 50, famous custom Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys. Her custom palm leaf printed sheer green gown featured an insanely plunging neckline that ended at her belly button. The dress has become so iconic that it essentially created Google Images and tons of brands including Pretty Little Thing, are selling knockoff Halloween costumes of the dress.

Another celeb who is perfect to dress up as is Lady Gaga, 33, considering she has worn some of the most outrageous outfits throughout the years. While there are tons of looks to choose from, the bubble dress that she wore to a concert in Sydney, Australia back in May 2009 is one of our favorites. She wore a nude bodysuit with black fishnet tights and her entire body was covered in clear plastic bubbles. Dorinda Medley from Real Housewives of New York City loved it so much, she recreated it for her Halloween party in 2018.

Miley Cyrus, 26, has worn quite the outfits throughout her career, but nothing tops her 2013 VMAs looks. While she was basically half-naked throughout the entire show, one of the most fun looks she wore was the strapless fuzzy gray bodysuit with the face and ears of a bear plastered on the front. The strapless one-piece became so iconic, tons of other celebs dressed up as her for Halloween including Paris Hilton and Kelly Ripa.

Another fun costume you can wear this year is from YouTube star Tana Mongeau, 21, who looked fabulous at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a head-to-toe snakeskin Nicola Bacchilega outfit featuring a skintight mini dress, matching over-the-knee boots, and tiny sunglasses. The best part of her look though was the fact that she had a live snake wrapped around her waist during the red carpet. If you’re thinking of recreating this look for Halloween, you should probably get a fake one.

From Harry Styles to Billie Eilish and so many more – you can see all of the celebs who you can dress up as for Halloween when you click through the gallery above!