Angelina Jolie Strolls With Look-Alike Daughter Vivienne, 11, While Touring Rome With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie had another day of fun in the sun with her kids, including 11-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, in Rome during another ‘Maleficent’ press stop, and the whole group looked like they were having a blast.

Angelina Jolie took a break from her busy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press tour to spend some quality time with her kids in Rome. The Disney star treated four of her kids — Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt — to a day of sightseeing in the Italian capital that looked like boatloads of fun. It’s unclear where one of her other sons, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 15, was during the trip — maybe back at the hotel? Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, is currently busy studying at Yonsei University in South Korea. The whole gang was treated to a personal tour of the Colosseum, which clearly delighted Angelina, who couldn’t wipe the smile off her face.

The teenagers looked a little bored, though Shiloh, wearing her lucky Versace shorts again, was taking pics with her phone the whole time. Poor Vivienne seemed tired after her day of taking in the sights and sounds of Rome. She held hands and stayed close with her mom the whole time, and looked like she might cry at one point as Angelina wrapped her arms around her. We can’t help but think about just how much Vivienne looks like her mom as she grows up — even though she got dad Brad Pitt‘s blonde hair.

Their style couldn’t be more different, though! Like her big sister Shiloh, Vivienne tends to favor casual, sporty looks. For Rome, she rocked a simple, plain t-shirt, cuffed jeans, and sneakers. Perfect for a day of walking around the city. Angelina, on the other hand, was fully glammed up in a floor-length, black eyelet peacoat, oversized sunglasses, and stilettos.

The kids have come along with Angelina during the Maleficent press tour, hitting multiple red carpets along the way. Angelina’s looked stunning on every stop, wearing everything from princess-esque gowns, to sleek, black outfits that channel her character’s style. We can’t wait to see what she wears next.