Angelina Jolie Reveals Son Maddox, 18, Has Tattoos Just Like Her: He’s ‘Grown Up’ Now

Angelina reunited with her oldest son, who is currently attending university in South Korea, at the Tokyo premiere for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ on Oct. 3.

Angelina Jolie, 44, revealed a pretty surprising detail about her 18-year-old son Maddox Jolie-Pitt at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Oct. 9! The mom of six has been on quite the tour with her Disney sequel, including a whirlwind stop in Tokyo, Japan for the Asia premiere on Oct. 3. She was joined by her oldest son at the event, which is only a short two-and-a-half-hour flight from Seoul, South Korea where he’s attending university. “[The premiere] was fun,” Angelina said with a devilish smile to Entertainment Tonight. “He got tattooed.”

Maddox started college just a month ago, and is currently studying biochemistry at the prestigious Yonsei University. The move was particularly emotional for Angelina, given that he’s the first of his siblings to move away from home! His new school schedule likely made a lengthier trip to attend the Los Angeles or London premiere’s for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil difficult — but proud mom Angelina was “very happy” he joined her and sister Zahara, 14, in Tokyo. “I’m so happy for him that he’s grown up to be such a good man. And I say that because he’s smart, and he’s doing his work,” Angelina beamed. “But he’s also wild…he’s balanced in his teenage years.” Wild…meaning he got a tattoo on a whim?

While she didn’t specify if the tattoo was Maddox’s first, Ang herself is no stranger to ink! The Oscar winner has a total of 17 on her body, and often displays them in sleeveless or backless dresses on red carpets. Most memorably, she has a series of numbers inked on her left arm which represent the birthplace coordinates for all six of her children’s birthplaces. As diehard fans will remember, the same spot used to be home to a dragon tattoo along with ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton‘s name (the duo parted ways in 2003). She also has a tattoo of a Buddhist spell on her back dedicated to Maddox, who was born in Cambodia on August 5, 2001. “May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always…wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides,” it translates to.

“He’s balanced in his teenage years,” Angelina continued, also revealing that the premieres have been an opportunity for family time. The actress has documented the behind-the-scenes experience of getting ready for her many glamorous premieres, and fans are loving the intimate videos of her and the family on social media! “It [would be] quite lonely if I was [getting ready] by myself. So when you’re all taking care of each other and you’re making a game of it and being silly — and it’s nice for me as a mom,” she revealed. “And it’s moments of watching your kids grow up. Watching my daughter put on a beautiful dress, and pick out heels and all that mom stuff that means a lot.”