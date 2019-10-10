Just weeks after Jennifer Lopez slayed the runway at Milan Fashion Week, A-Rod walked the catwalk for Dick’s Sporting Goods NYC show on Oct. 9.



It looks like Alex Rodriguez, 44, has caught the fashion bug! The retired baseball star gave his best duck face as he strutted down the runway for Dick’s Sporting Goods first-ever show in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The surprise appearance comes just two weeks after his fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 50, nearly broke the internet at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show rocking a remix of her legendary green jungle-print dress from the 2000 GRAMMY Awards.

A-Rod modeled the black, white and gray Nike Windrunner Puffer Jacket, a plaid shirt by The North Face, and black Timberland Premium boots (Drake‘s favorite) in the Fall/Winter themed show. The 6’3″ athlete looked confident as he owned the catwalk, surprising attendees by closing! “As lifestyle clothing and footwear continue to intersect with sports culture, it’s clear that more athletes than ever are leading the way in setting fashion trends,” Alex was quoted as saying in a press release from the brand. In a video posted online, the former MLB pro can be seen smiling as he initially walks out proving he was definitely enjoying the experience! Alex also admitted he’s “shopped [at Dick’s] for a long time” in an interview backstage with our sister publication WWD.

“I’m less of a designer guy and more of a fit guy. I’m a big guy. I’m 6-3, over 230 lbs. For me, it’s all about fit and comfort,” he continued to WWD, hilariously describing his style as “questionable.” A-Rod also spilled that he got some advice about his runway look from his 14-year-old daughter Natasha. “I had my 14-year-old daughter on FaceTime. She said, ‘Dad, untuck your shirt. Pull down your socks.’ Story of my life — yeah.”

In addition to gabbing about style, Alex confirmed that he and Jen have yet to set a wedding date and location — but had plenty of compliments to pay his leading lady. “What I have learned from her is again, here is someone who comes from very humble beginnings, right here in the Bronx. And she has truly lived the American dream,” Alex gushed. “She has an incredible arc in her life through ups and downs. Right now, even though she is a triple threat in the world with her talent, what I know her for is being a good partner, mother and daughter.”

The family-friendly show took place in NYC’s trendy Chelsea district, and also featured appearances by Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett, Euphoria‘s Javon Walton, and professional women’s soccer player Carli Lloyd.