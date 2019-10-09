‘RHOBH’ Newbie Sutton Stracke Teases Major Season 10 Drama: ‘I’m Definitely Not Afraid To Say How I Feel’

Watch out for Sutton Stracke in this upcoming season of ‘RHOBH.’ The newcomer already had to ‘stand up’ for herself, and revealed what else fans can expect of her interactions with the seasoned veterans on the show!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is no stranger to drama, so will Bravo freshman Sutton Stracke be adding to it? “I’m definitely not afraid to say how I feel,” the renown party planner EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at her new clothing store, The Sutton Concept, in West Hollywood on Oct. 2. That doesn’t mean Sutton’s looking to create a PuppyGate 2.0, or a feud of similar magnitude! “But you know, I would like to be mindful not to hurt feelings or be mean,” Sutton clarified.

But again, Sutton reminded us that she’s not one to mess with. “Just, you know, I’ll stand up for myself if I need to,” Sutton continued, which led us to ask if she already had to stick up for herself since Season 10 began filming in Aug. 2019. “A little bit, yeah,” Sutton admitted. To who, exactly? “I’m not going to say,” she added, teasing us. We’ll just have to wait for the season premiere!

Don’t jump to conclusions, however — Sutton’s not establishing a catty rapport with the RHOBH ladies. In fact, quite the opposite! “It’s fun to kind of get to know these girls,” Sutton continued, referring to the fact that she only knew her good pal, Lisa Rinna, before filming began. “They’re seasoned professionals. They know what to do and they know where to face and all of that, and I’m just, you know, kind of lost in the mix of it all. But no, I wouldn’t do it if it weren’t fun.”

Sutton’s still looking to shake up the show…just not by manufacturing drama. “I hope that I’m going to bring fun and excitement and freshness,” she revealed to HollywoodLife. “You know, I’m not an actress. I’m not in the Hollywood world at all. So this is, this is real, and I can’t be anything but real.”

Since Sutton’s not a trained reality television professional like her new cohorts, she predicted that most of her “drama” will come from “running” her new clothing store in WeHo! “Hopefully, you know, that we do well and we get clients in here,” Sutton continued — and for clients that come into her store on North Amont Drive throughout October, 15 percent of sales made during that month will be donated towards breast cancer philanthropy!