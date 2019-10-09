Rapper Spice Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Rolling Her Eyes At Megan Thee Stallion

Did Spice just turn ‘Hot Girl Summer’ into ‘Shady Sister Fall?’ After being accused of rolling her eyes at Megan Thee Stallion during the BET Hip-Hop Awards, the dancehall singer clapped back by saying she ‘LOVES’ Megan.

“So, nobody seen Spice roll her eyes at [Megan Thee Stallion] winning?” one viewer of the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards asked during the Oct. 8 broadcast. As Megan accepted the award for Best Mixtape – for her FEVER release – the camera turned towards the audience to catch Spice supposedly rolling her eyes at the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper. The moment, captured by The Shade Room, set fans buzzing. “that b always starting something.” “Messy.” “Why did Spice just roll her eyes at Meg? Why you hating suh?”

Well, turns out Spice was rolling her eyes – but it wasn’t at Megan. “First of all, I LOVE Megan,” she tweeted during the broadcast. “I don’t know who TF I rolled those eyes for, but it was definitely not Megan. Me ago find the interview on the red carpet when they asked me who I came to see, and I said Megan … smh. All love.” It’s true – fans quickly found the moment, and Spice did say she was excited to see Megan Thee Stallion. So, guess there’s no beef here.

As some accused of Spice of being shady, fans of the dancehall singer came to her defense and offered a cultural explanation. “Spice is Jamaican, we make this face for everything,” one said. “She Jamaican. Rule Number 1: when Jamaican women roll their eyes, they DO NOT LOOK AWAY! That eye roll better intimidates whoever sees it!!! …she simply blinked n turned her head… bonus about Jamaican eye rolls they don’t go from the underside TRUST! if she rolled her eyes you would know cause Spice not petty, She’s a SAVAGE!!!” Others pointed out that she was probably just yawning.

Though, this isn’t the first time that Spice has been caught in some drama at a BET awards show. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star actually stirred the pot between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma during the 2018 BET Awards. As Nicki performed “Chun-Li” and “Big Bank,” Spice – who was sitting next to Remy – captured the “Terror Squad femcee’s visibly underwhelmed mood,” per BET. Remy, sitting next to Papoose, looks bored, and this moment would have gone unnoticed if not for Spice. Seems Spice was caught up in a little “turnabout’s fair play,” but it’s good to know that her eyeroll wasn’t directed at Megan.