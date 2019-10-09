Royalty Brown, 5, Applies Makeup Artist’s Foundation Like A Pro In Adorable Video– Watch

Royalty Brown showed off her makeup skills when she took the time to apply foundation to makeup artist JC Camarillo’s face in a cute video that was posted to her Instagram page on Oct. 9.

Is Royalty Brown, 5, going to be a future makeup artist? That’s a question that’s on everyone’s minds after a new video was posted to the tot’s Instagram on Oct. 9! In the clip, little Royalty can be seen happily applying foundation with a brush to professional makeup artist JC Camarillo‘s eye and cheek area. At one point he tells her to say “hi” to the camera and she obliges with a smile. “Ooh, miss queen applying @jcmakeupmaster’s foundation like a pro 😩. #royaltybrown,” the caption for the adorable video read.

The clip was met with many positive comments, including JC himself. “❤️❤️” his simple but powerful comment read. Others complimented Royalty’s makeup applying skills and laughed about the silly moment. “She’s too precious not to let her do whatever she wants with her adorable self,” one follower wrote. “Love her so cute💗” another put.

The daughter of Chris Brown‘s Instagram has been full of cute moments in her life so her latest makeup one is no exception. Chris and Royalty’s mom, Nia Guzman, 36, also often post Royalty moments on their own pages. Chris shared a sweet video of his baby girl posing on the red carpet of the movie premiere for Nights Of The Jack in Calabasas, CA on Oct. 3. She looked like a natural while posing for photos and even held up a peace sign at one point. “😳 who does she think she is??? 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️A PROFESSIONAL KINDERGARTEN STUDENT. 5 and live,” Chris captioned the video.

We look forward to seeing more posts of Royalty growing up and winning hearts! It seems every post gets cuter and cuter and fans are loving it.