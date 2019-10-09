‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ stars Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson’s feud continues on social media!

Talk about shade! Kelly Dodd, 44, posted a boomerang clip of Vicki Gunvalson, 57, from a teaser trailer of Real Housewives of Orange County and had something to say. “When Grandmas on TV like …” Kelly captioned the video, which shows Vicki positioning her hand and mouth as if she is performing fellatio. Her actions appear to be directed right at nemesis Kelly, as the pair are seated at a bar in a tropical location by the ocean with other cast members. In her caption, Kelly seems to be referencing Vicki’s age or perhaps looks.

Kelly and Vicki, who is an OG cast member, were previously good friends until rumors spread that Kelly was using cocaine. Kelly — who is a mom to Jolie, 13 — accused Vicki of spreading the lies. “Turn around and look at yourself,” Kelly said to Vicki in a clip from a reunion episode in November 2018. “I don’t do cocaine, sorry,” Vicki curtly responded to Kelly. “I don’t do cocaine, either. You’re saying because I smoke some [weed] I do drugs? Because I don’t, okay. You can take a piece of hair and do a drug test because I don’t do it.” Vicki then then went on to suggest that Kelly is “never” with her daughter and placed her in “summer camp” instead of spending time with her.

Though the duo were seen burying the hatchet on-screen, the trailer seems to show that the reconciliation was short lived. In a scene from the girls’ trip, Kelly screams “YOU’RE A TERRIBLE PERSON” at Vicki while the other ladies sit by.

Beyond the cocaine accusations, rumors have also been making the rounds that Kelly participated in a “train.” The term is code for a sexual act involving multiple partners, but Kelly made it very clear in an interview with People that the rumors aren’t true. “This is absolutely ludicrous. I’ve never done a threesome, let alone a train!” Vicki also denied having a threesome back in season 8.

Fans quickly started responding to the video. “Not nice. I love u but 2 wrongs don’t make a right. Ur better than this,” user @momma_bear commented, while user @ella__marin seemed to be laughing with Kelly, writing “You make me laugh so hard.”