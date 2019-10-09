Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Rock Matching Versace Outfits 2 Mos. After Getting Back Together

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley looked flawless in their black and gold Versace ensembles, which were gifts the two gave each other as a surprise!

Porsha Williams, 38, and Dennis McKinley may have missed the BET Hip-Hop Awards, but they sure did look good! The couple posed for two photos in an Instagram post Porsha made on Oct. 8, with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star striking a fierce pose in her black jumpsuit and gold Versace belt. Dennis also donned his Versace ensemble — a black and gold robe with Versace written in capital letters on the back. But there’s a funny story as to how Porsha and Dennis got so matchy-matchy, and Porsha explained it in her caption.

“Ok funny story,” Porsha began her caption. “So my fiancé and I were supposed to go to the BET awards but I couldn’t figure out how to put together a hip hop look in Versace late notice. *I’m lame lol,” the reality star joked. “So since we didn’t go I was like lemme get boo a lil surprise gift (robe) and just so happen he was thinking the same thing lol! So I run to give him his bag and he was like what?…and then he give me his (belt & shoes) lol great love minds think alike.” She finished off the carousel post by hashtagging it “lovers lane.”

Porsha and Dennis really have been cruising down lovers lane for quite some time! The two knew each other for years, but didn’t start dating until 2018. By September of the same year, Porsha was pregnant with the couple’s baby — little Pilar Jhena, who Porsha routinely gushes about on social media. Shortly after that, Dennis and Porsha confirmed they were engaged. PJ was born in March 2019, but things soon got dicey for the new parents. A family member confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had called it quits in June 2019 amid allegations that Dennis was unfaithful to Porsha.

The couple reconciled in early August and have since been working on their relationship. They were originally set to tie the knot on a truly romantic evening — New Year’s Eve 2019 — but it hasn’t yet been confirmed if that’s still the plan. If their Versace looks tell fans anything, this pair will definitely be styling for their nuptials whenever they do happen, though.