Nick Jonas ‘Can’t Wait’ To Start Filming ‘The Voice’: He ‘Wants To Win & Make Someone A Star’

Nick Jonas is gearing up to join the popular singing competition ‘The Voice’ as a coach in replacement of Gwen Stefani and he’s already excited to begin the amazing opportunity.

Nick Jonas, 27, is set to be the newest face on The Voice in the show’s 18th season and he’s ready to make his mark! The singer was announced as the replacement for long-time coach Gwen Stefani, 50, on Oct. 7 and he’s already anticipating the new journey, which will begin filming on Oct. 14.

“Nick Jonas can’t wait to start doing The Voice,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He is filming a few days next week and he can’t wait to dive in to help out someone else’s dream and change someone else’s life. He really wants to win and make someone a star.”

Nick and his brothers, Kevin Jonas, 31, and Joe Jonas, 30, already have experience appearing on a competition series from their time on Songland, a songwriting competition show, so Nick has an idea of what to expect and he’s loving it. “After he did Songland with his brothers he was thinking how fun it would be to be a part of The Voice because he was having discussions to make that all happen and now that it is happening, he loves that he will be in the same room with Blake [Shelton], Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend],” the source explained. “He will be able to learn so much from all that talent. To be in a room of so much talent and creativity that the show has, Nick only anticipates this will be the best season ever and he is very excited to be an important part of it all!”

We look forward to seeing Nick in action when the new season debuts. We have a feeling he’ll fit in perfectly.