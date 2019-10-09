While she’s not part of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ Lauren Conrad just had a new beginning of her own – as she just gave birth to her and William Tell’s second child!

Pop some champagne, put Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” on repeat and get ready to party. Congratulations are in order for Lauren Conrad, 33, and William Tell, 39, as they’ve become parents for the second time. The Hills alum, who first announced her second pregnancy in April, gave birth to son Charlie Wolf Tell on Tuesday, August 8, according to her personal Instagram. “Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!” she captioned an adorable watercolor painting of the family. He was born weighing 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 20 inches, according to PEOPLE magazine. The new addition also makes their first son William “Liam” James Tell, 2, an older brother!

“It’s been hard to keep this one to myself!” Lauren wrote on April 2 when sharing a picture of her growing baby bump to her Instagram. “Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.” The announcement came nearly two years after she and William, the former Something Corporate member, welcomed their first child. As it turned out, Lauren absolutely loves being a mother, so her new baby will be blessed with such a doting mommy.

“It’s insane!” Lauren told PEOPLE in Sept. 2017. “I took a photo of [Liam] yesterday. I’m trying to take a monthly photo — all of the good moms do it — I’m really trying. So I took it and I looked at it next to his 1-month photo, and he had just changed. Like he was a completely different baby, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I think that you can become a little overwhelmed, just being at home with your baby all day. But seeing how fast they change, you realize it’s so important not to miss anything. It almost makes it harder to leave them.”

Lauren’s pregnancy announcement might explain why she wasn’t involved in The Hills: New Beginnings, the Hills reboot that brought back many of the original cast. Lauren and Kristin Cavallari were absent when the cast reunited at the 2018 MTV Music Video Awards. “I get it. We’re all at different points in our lives. Most of us have young families and everybody needs to protect their families in the way they feel is right,” Whitney Port told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2018. “I have tried to convince Lauren through people. I haven’t gotten directly to her, but I recently spoke to one of her friends and I was like, ‘Tell her to do it!’ Who knows? Maybe she’ll say yes in the future. I feel like the door’s always open.”