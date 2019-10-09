Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Disick, 4, Gives The Middle Finger To Paparazzi In Hilarious Video

Kourtney and Kim are currently on a whirlwind trip to Armenia, where their late father Robert Kardashian’s parents claim heritage.

Reign Disick, 4, is showing some serious ‘tude! Kourtney Kardashian‘s youngest son was seen smiling and giving the finger to a paparazzi while on a trip to Armenia. In a candid video, Reign appears to be held by a staff member as the flips the bird. The outing was a family affair, as mom Kourtney, 40, was exiting a building along with brother Mason, 11, aunt Kim Kardashian, 38, and cousins North, 6, and Saint, 3. Reign was rocking his usual long hair, which appeared to be pulled back into a ponytail. The entrance to the building was completely surrounded by fans and photographers, so perhaps Reign was looking for a little peace and quiet? The 4-year-old kept his middle finger consistently up as he looked straight into a camera and was held from the doorway into a vehicle.

Kourtney and Kim, who have Armenian ancestors through their late father Robert Kardashian, are currently on a trip to the Western Asia region for a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian. The foursome enjoyed a dinner at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 9, where they discussed matters like raising awareness about Armenia’s history and genocide. Kim was also photographed having a meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Though they weren’t in any of the photos, all seven of Kim and Kourtney’s kids are present on the trip to their ancestral homeland despite Kourtney recently clapping back at a critic who said she takes her kids on “too many vacations.”

Kim rocked a gorgeous velvet suit for the outing, with one of her SKIMS shape wear pieces as a tank top, while Kourtney kept things classic in a black suit with a white t-shirt. The president’s office posted a photo of the ladies at dinner, captioning the image “‘Kim and Kourtney said they’ve received very positive energy from their visit to Armenia.” Kim and younger sister Khloe, 35, previously visited the country in 2015 to learn more about their heritage and the country’s history.

Kim and Kourtney were also seen taking their kids to St. Hovhannes-Mkrtich Church of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Sunday Oct. 6 for their children’s baptism. The church is located in Armenian capital of Yerevan. In addition, they also paid a visit to the Memorial Complex which honors victims of the 1915 genocide where 1.5 million people lost their lives.