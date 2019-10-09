Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back After Mom-Shamer Criticizes Her For Taking Kids On Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian had the perfect response to a mom-shamer after she dragged the reality star for taking her children on too many vacations.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, isn’t letting mom-shamers bring her down. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was recently criticized after she posted pics of her kids enjoying a snow-filled vacation in Finland on Instagram, but she had the perfect clapback to a troll who wasn’t on board with the pics. “Don’t your kids go to school 😫 their education is so important more than these trips,” the Instagram user commented. While many people came to Kourtney’s defense, like one woman named Tanya who said, “It was on spring break,” Kourtney also fired back at the vacation-shamer. “Exactly it was spring break, but traveling can be educational too ✨,” the mom-of-three commented, which received over 10,000 likes at the time this article was published.

Other Instagram users were quick to have the reality star’s back, too. One user said, “Traveling as a family teaches them so many things… nature, science, family values and so much more💖,” while another wrote, “ I agree! I learn more traveling than I ever did in school! 🌎.” The love for Kourtney taking her kids all over the world didn’t stop there! More social media users continued to defend the Poosh creator, with one writing, “They are all great moms and take care of their kids very well. Those kids will be Drs and lawyers if they want. Floors me how people talk so much crap on social media, haters,” while another named Susy said, “Traveling IS educational. Experiencing different cultures or even motherland culture is far more than they’ll learn school.”

Kourtney’s incredible Finland vacay was featured on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and fans got an inside view of the luxurious getaway; however, Kourtney wasn’t alone on the trip! Scott Disick, who Kourtney shares her three kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, Reign, 4 with, also joined, along with his 21-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

In one part of the episode, Kourtney and Sofia are in the hot tub together with Scott, who is clearly very uncomfortable, and suggests that they all leave to avoid the “awkward” situation. “We flew to Finland to get in the hot tub. Should we get out?” he asked, to which Kourtney (again) had the perfect reply. “First of all think it’s amazing for the kids to see all this stuff. Yesterday was so cute, but you were definitely looking for a reason to leave,” Kourtney said. “You could just say, ‘This isn’t for me, we’re gonna go.’”