Kaitlynn Carter Shares Cryptic Quote About Love Amid Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Romance

Kaitlynn Carter has been pretty quiet since her ex Miley Cyrus started dating Cody Simpson. She shared a cryptic quote about the nature of love being a ‘friendship that has caught fire.’

For six blissful weeks Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30, and Miley Cyrus, 26, enjoyed a romance as the singer split from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29. But as quickly as it started when photos of the ladies kissing in Italy dropped on Aug. 9, by Sept 21 they were done. Miley has quickly and very publicly moved on to Australian singer Cody Simpson, 22, and now Kaitlynn seems to be reacting to her ex’s newfound romance with a cryptic tweet about love.

Via her Instagram stories, Kaitlynn showed a white card encased in a plastic wrapper and the quote on it came from legendary advice columnist Ann Landers. It read, “Love is friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing, and forgiving. It is loyalty through good and bad times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses.” Well, Miley and Kaitlynn did start out as friends before becoming lovers. And it appeared to be an actual card so maybe Miley should be checking her mailbox soon.

The cryptic quote about love came on the same day that Kaitlynn’s BFF, The Bachelor’s Becca Tilley, hinted on her podcast Scrubbing In that Miley took her new romance with Cody public too soon after her split from Kaitlynn. She implied that it was disrespectful as it had only been less than three weeks since the ladies broke up. “Yeah, I don’t know. I’m friends with Kaitlynn, so,” Becca said. “I think when you’re in a relationship or, like, seen with anyone, like, out of respect to that person, it’s maybe, like….Obviously, Miley shouldn’t have to date in her home,” Becca continued. “But it’s like, you know there’s photos everywhere, you know?