Justin Bieber Takes Off Hailey’s Garter With His Teeth In New Wedding Photo

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding reception took a wild turn when he ripped off her garter using his teeth! The singer shared a sexy photo of the PDA act from their September 30 nuptials, and we can’t get enough of the newlyweds.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin never shy away from a good PDA moment. The couple put on a sultry show [SEEN HERE] at their wedding reception in South Carolina on September 30, when the “10,000 Hours” singer knelt down to take off his bride’s garter. — A commonality at weddings, following the “I dos”.

In a photo JB posted to Instagram on October 8, he’s pictured holding his wife’s left leg as part of her garter is gripped by his teeth. The newlyweds were surrounded by cheering wedding guests in the sexy snap, as Hailey was seated in a chair in the middle of the dance floor. Justin simply captured the photo with, “Yeeee”.

The Drew House founder, 25, and the Calvin Klein model, 22, shared a sweet hug after the removal of her garter, as seen in a second photo posted by Justin. The black and white pic showed an emotional Hailey smiling as she wrapped her arms around her husband’s shoulders. She’s dressed in a white gown, separate from her Off-White wedding dress, designed by Virgil Abdol, that she wore during the couple’s wedding ceremony. Justin had on a white button-down and black pants in the photos.

Hailey also shared numerous pieces of attire from her special day. In a video on Instagram Stories, she showed off her new “wifey” necklace, which consisted of a gold chain that was covered in diamonds that spelled out her new moniker.

The jewelry matched the Celine “wife” leather jacket, designed by Hedi Slimane, that Hailey wore over her dress on her wedding day. Slimane also designed a matching “husband” jacket for Justin. Hailey even gave a closeup look at her new gold diamond wedding bands by Tiffany & Co. on her IG Stories.

Justin and Hailey’s second wedding took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, SC on September 30 in front of their closest family and friends. The pair first said “I do” in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018. Justin and Hailey did not honeymoon after their first or second ceremonies.