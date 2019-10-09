‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Major Reality Star Is Unmasked As The Eagle

The last two face-offs of the first round went down during the Oct. 9 episode of ‘The Masked Singer.’ At the end of the episode, the Eagle was revealed to be a prominent media personality!

The latest batch of celebrities hit the stage on The Masked Singer before the next stage of the competition begins. The show starts off between the Flower vs. Eagle. The Flower performs first. The Flower reveals that she’s “dipped her petals” in almost everything, including cooking, clothing, and possibly mac and cheese. She’s built an empire with her bare hands. She calls herself a “legend” and mentions makeup a number of times. The Flower performs a powerful and soulful rendition of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” Jenny McCarthy guesses Taraji P. Henson, while Nicole Scherzinger initially guesses Mariah Carey and then Patti LaBelle. Robin Thicke thinks the Flower could be Jennifer Hudson or Jessie J.

The Eagle is next and his clue package starts off in a classroom. He says he’s “studious and intelligent.” The Fox says he was the “face of my field” and has suffered a health scare and the loss of a parent. He’s used to listening to other people’s stories and wants to prove he doesn’t just hang out with rock stars, he is one. He performs a fun rendition of Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” The guesses include Bret Michaels, Howard Stern, Pauly Shore, Adam Corolla, and Craig Ferguson. The winner of this face-off is THE FLOWER!

The next face-off is between the Penguin and the Fox. The Penguin reveals that she always strives for her voice to be heard. She’s always been told that she’s not pretty enough, smart enough, or funny enough. One part of the clue package has a list that has comedy club owner written on it, which could be a major hint. There’s also a sign that reads, “I’m not your secretary.” The Penguin leads a march at the end of her clue package. She performs a fierce rendition of “The Middle.” Robin guesses Melissa McCarthy while Nicole and Ken think it could be Megan Mullally. Jenny believes the Penguin could be Kathy Griffin or Sherri Shepherd. The Penguin’s final clue is, “Everything is not as black and white as it seems.”

The Fox’s clue package begins with a bedtime story with the Fox’s little one. He says that he does his “best work at night” and has dipped into “really different genres.” The Fox has “lived two different lives” and hints that he’s played a superhero. He slays with a solid rendition of Maroon 5’s “This Love.” The guesses include Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Mackie, and Tyrese Gibson. The Fox’s final clues are that he’s “crafty” and refuses to be “caged in.” Ken is convinced that the Fox is actually Jamie Foxx.

The Penguin and the Eagle go head-to-head in the last smackdown and THE PENGUIN wins! That means the Eagle is getting unmasked. The final guesses for the Eagle include Adam Corolla, Howard Stern, Craig Ferguson, Bret Michaels, and Jeff Foxworthy. The Eagle is revealed as DR. DREW PINSKY!