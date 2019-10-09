Demi Moore, 56, Channels Her ‘Striptease’ Days & Looks Half Her Age In Sexy New Bathtub Pic

Demi Moore took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share a close-up photo of herself relaxing with a face mask on while sitting in the bathtub and it proved her skin is pretty much flawless.

Demi Moore, 56, could have passed for someone in her 20s in her new pic! The stunning actress took a snapshot of herself spending some time in a bathtub and posted it to Instagram on Oct. 9. In the eye-catching pic, the brunette beauty has a white face cleansing mask on all the way down to her neck and has her long locks going down her back. She’s smiling a big bright smile as a statue of Joan of Arc can be seen in the background. “Midweek mask with Joan of Arc watching over me 😂,” Demi captioned the pic.

The photo was met with many compliments from Demi’s followers, including her daughter Rumer Willis, 31. “You are adorable,” Rumer’s comment read. “You were, you are and you will always be the most beautiful woman,” one follower also commented. “Your smile not only brightens up my world but your smile is my world 💕💕” a second wrote.

Demi’s bathtub hangout is just one of many times that she’s looked half her age. Whether she’s seen during a private outing or making a public appearance, she always manages to turn heads with her gorgeous features. She posed in the nude for the cover of the Oct. issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine and flaunted her physical beauty as well. The photo, like her recent bathtub one, was reminiscent of her days in the popular 1996 film Striptease, where she also showed skin.

It’s great to see Demi embracing her age and looking better than ever while doing it! We look forward to seeing more amazing posts from her in the future.