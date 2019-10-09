Cody Simpson Serenades Miley Cyrus At The Hospital With Romantic Song He Wrote Just For Her

Miley Cyrus is Cody Simpson’s ‘Golden Thing’, he sings in a new song he wrote for her. The Aussie singer showed up to her hospital room with flowers and his guitar on Oct. 8, and she filmed him serenading her. And, it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus‘ romance is something straight out of a Nicholas Sparks novel. The Australian singer, 22, rushed to her bedside on Tuesday night, after the “Slide” singer, 26, was hospitalized for tonsillitis. Miley began documenting her hospital stay and eventually shared a photo of herself in bed wearing a patient gown. “BF coming to visit me @ the hospy,” she captioned the selfie.

Miley then shared a series of photos and videos of Cody laying in bed with her at the hospital with his guitar in hand. “Suddenly I am feeling much better,” she captioned the first video of her boyfriend (her words, not ours) singing an unreleased song titled, “Golden Thing”. In the videos that followed, Miley wrote, “This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sand the sweeeeeetest song he wrote just for me.”

She added: “It’s too special to be only heard in full by my eats so I am currently pressuring him to DROP IT next week… & it’s working,” with the hashtag, “Golden Thing”. Miley then shared a black and white photo of Cody upon his arrival to her hospital room and wrote, “Arrived with roses and his guitar in hand. She included the hashtags, “I’m Not Crying” and “You’re Crying”. And, yes — we are crying.

Miley Cyrus’ new “boyfriend” (her own words) Cody Simpson serenading her at the hospital is pretty cute, not gonna lie. pic.twitter.com/hKE1vQJ5KP — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) October 9, 2019

(Video credit: Alyssa Bailey/Twitter)

While Cody hasn’t shared as many glimpses into his romance with Miley as she has, he did inform his nearly 4 million Instagram followers that he was by her side.

“Singing something special I wrote for my golden thing while she’s sick in hospital,” he captioned a black and white video, which Miley filmed on his phone.

This was the first time fans heard his unreleased track, “Golden Thing” — a love song, clearly inspired by Miley. Some of the lyrics that can be heard in the videos include, “She’s got this golden thing / I know that I’m hers for whatever it’s worth”.

.@CodySimpson is the sweetest boyfriend visiting @MileyCyrus while she’s sick in the hospital 🌹🎸 pic.twitter.com/g1fO6Xq6N9 — Miley Cyrus Access (@MileyNewsAccess) October 9, 2019

(Photo credit: MileyNewsAccess/Twitter)

The videos and photos Miley shared from the couple’s night in her hospital room also marks the first time she confirmed that the Aussie singer is her “boyfriend.” Cody and Miley were first linked when they were spotted kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood on October 3.

The new romance comes just two months after her split from husband, Liam Hemsworth. The actor filed for divorce on August 21, citing “irreconcilable differences,” as seen in official court documents obtained by HollywoodLife Following her split from Liam, Miley was also romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner. They broke things off at the end of September, just before her romance with Cody.