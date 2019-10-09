‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Breaks Her Silence On Rumors She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Catelynn Lowell addressed the ongoing rumors that she is expecting a fourth child with husband Tyler Baltierra in a new interview with ‘Us Weekly’ and opened up about their future as a couple and as parents.

Are Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell, 27, and Tyler Baltierra, 27, getting ready to become the parents of four? The reality star addressed rumors that she’s pregnant again in a new interview with Us Weekly on Oct. 9, and if you were hoping to soon see another little tot, you may be a bit disappointed! “I am not pregnant and we are using birth control,” Catelynn told the outlet. “But when we do decide to have another child, we are hoping for a boy. If we are meant to have all girls, then that’s just fine too! We are thinking of having another when Vaeda (who is seven-months-old) is about 1 or 2 years old.”

Since that could potentially be up to a year or more in the future, those hoping to see another bundle of joy from Catelynn and Tyler will just have to be a little patient. Still, if and when it does happen, Catelynn previously insisted it will be the last child for them, even if it turns out to be another girl. “I will not keep trying until I have a boy,” she told Us in June. “No, sorry. If we’re meant to just have girls, I guess that’s what we were meant to have. I’m not going to have, like, six or seven kids. Like, no thank you. I feel like I’m already going gray with two.”

Catelynn and Tyler, who got married in 2015 after dating for a decade, had their first daughter, Carly, who they gave up for adoption, in 2009. She was followed by Novalee, who was born in 2015. The lovebirds, who went through a period of living separately, seem stronger now than ever before and often share memorable moments from their family times on their social media pages so we can bet that if a new baby in in their future, they’ll be sure to let their fans know!