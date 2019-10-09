Cassie & Alex Fine Look So In Love In Gorgeous Pics From Romantic Malibu Wedding

Cassie and Alex tied the knot in an intimate Malibu ceremony on Sept. 25, and are currently expecting their first child — a girl — in December.

Cassie, 33, and Alex Fine, 26, had the most romantic wedding ever! The stunning couple just shared another gorgeous pic from their beach wedding, posted to the “Me & U” singer’s Instagram account on Oct. 9. “Love you forever,” Cassie captioned the photo photo — the first posted to her Instagram of the wedding — taken by celebrity photographer Emilio Sanchez. Emilio also reposted the snap, writing “Congrats @alexfine44 & @cassie ! Thank you for having me apart of your special day. ❤️ @voguemagazine.” Alex liked and commented on the photo of him and his new wife, completing Cassie’s statement with “And ever.”

In the candid photo, Cassie and Alex sweetly hold hands and smile. Cassie, who is currently seven months pregnant with her first child (she’s due in December), is absolutely glowing as her hair perfectly falls around her face. The star is also seen holding a stunning pink and red bouquet of flowers, which contained both of her grandmother’s rings according to Vogue magazine.

The couple married in an outdoor Malibu ceremony just outside of Los Angeles on Sept. 25 after getting engaged only four weeks earlier on Aug. 25. Cassie confirmed her pregnancy in June — only months after she began dating Alex. The intimate affair included only 14 guests, mostly family and close friends — including film director and Friday Night Lights creator Peter Berg, who officiated. Wedding planner Melissa Andre put together the romantic event in only two weeks, and included unique details like strung lights and a centerpiece of hundreds of candles.

The now married couple originally met through Cassie’s ex of 11 years, Diddy, as Alex was Cassie’s personal trainer. The proposal was just as romantic as the wedding, Cassie explained to the magazine. “He told me to come ready because we were driving straight to dinner to celebrate my birthday early that night as my family was coming into town,” she explained. “The first thing I saw was the guys on their horses waving at me,” she says. “I looked up and saw our initials tied up above them, then Alex came around on his horse. When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped. I felt like I lost my sense of hearing; I just saw his mouth moving, and he said ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ I kind of felt my knees buckle so I immediately went in for a hug and kiss to say yes. I don’t know if I was more shocked that he actually pulled off surprising me, or at how perfect the moment was. I still get butterflies thinking about him putting the ring on my finger.”

The trainer proposed with a custom ring designed by him, which featured a square cut diamond and a double silver band. Cassie can be seen showing off the beautiful ring on her left hand, as she gently touches Alex’s face in another photo taken by Mike Miller.

Cassie’s sumptuous dress was also pulled together at the last minute, and was a custom creation by her stylists Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash in only a week-and-a-half. The off-the-shoulder number featured puffed sleeves, and a super sexy slit. She finished her look with a cream and silver Jimmy Choo sandal, a lace veil and dainty studs. “I spent one afternoon with Deo and Marni going through inspiration and during that time we settled on a silhouette and fabrication,” Cassie told Vogue.