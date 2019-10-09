Bella Hadid: 23 Of Her Sexiest Runway Looks Of All Time On Her 23rd Birthday

Twenty-three is looking good on Bella Hadid! We’re celebrating Bella’s 23rd birthday by marveling at her most amazing, sexiest runway looks she’s rocked since the beginning of her career.

The Hadid sisters are the undisputed queens of the runway right now, so Bella Hadid, 23, has worn her fair share of incredible outfits for an even more incredible group of designers. Chanel, Versace, Savage x Fenty, Victoria’s Secret, and more fashion houses love to dress Bella in their best and sexiest outfits for their most important shows! And why wouldn’t they? From her incredibly flat, six-pack abs, to her toned legs and arms, she’s the perfect fashion plate. We’re low-key obsessed with some of the looks she wore during the most recent batch of fashion weeks this year.

Take the outfit she got to rock at Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week, on September 25. Bella wore the most unique jumpsuit, if you could even call it that. The ensemble consisted of a completely sheer jumpsuit with a bodice reminiscent of a bustier, and legs that were practically nylons. Though she wore a cropped blazer over the frock, a glimpse of the back while she walked the runway revealed that nothing was covered; instead, it was a sheer thong! As our sister site, WWD put it during their Paris Fashion Week coverage, Bella’s look was “the boardroom meets the bedroom.” You can see her fiery look by scrolling down to the second image.

It goes without saying that everything Bella’s worn during her three stints walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been sexy. How could it not? Still, it doesn’t change the fact that she looks absolutely breathtaking in everything the brand put on her. During a magical trip down the runway for Victoria’s Secret at their 2018 show in New York City, Bella got to wear a pair of dreamy, feathered wings, huge jewels, and even feathered stilettos with a set of sparkly, silver lingerie. See that “outfit” below!

To see more of Bella Hadid’s sexiest runway looks, scroll through our gallery above. From New York Fashion Week, to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Bella’s style is always killer!