Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Intense Workout At The Gym & Admits She Feels ‘Healthier’ Than Ever

Ariel Winter’s up in the gym, just workin’ on her fitness, and she let her fans know exactly what she does to stay healthy and happy. The video of her workouts is so badass.

Call it Motivation Tuesday. Ariel Winter showed off her boss weightlifting skills at the gym in a new Instagram video, posted October 8, proving just how dedicated she is to her health and fitness. The Modern Family star, 21, shared what her longtime trainer, MackFit (who also works with Stassi Karanikolaou and Jordyn Woods), makes her do when she hits the gym, and it’s impressive. Ariel gets her flat abs and trim figure by doing squats and front bends while lifting weights. It looks intense, but Ariel told her fans in the caption of the post that she loves how it makes her feel:

“I know I missed #motivationmonday so here is #tuesdaymotivation with @mackfit :) I am never the most excitedddd person to go to the gym, but feeling healthier and seeing the work you put in pay off really makes it worth it ❤️ Also… @mackfittraininggym is a BOSS and keeps reminding me of my 🍑 goals 💪🏼 Peep the second video to see my ‘floss’ skills 😏 #goals #fitness #fitnessmotivation #workout #healthy #motivation #exercise”. She wasn’t kidding about the flossing. If you swipe right on the post below, Ariel is flossing on top of the same gym equipment, still wearing her sports bra and track pants.

As one of her friends, Awkward. star Nolan Gerard Funk, put it in the comments, “you floss like a boss.” We have to agree. Ariel’s fans were proud of her for sharing her fitness journey. One fan quoted Atmosphere‘s “My Songs”, writing, “That’s it work that body do you don’t hurt nobody”. Another fan commented, “You look amazing honey… keep.up the good work there honey”.

Ariel loves how working out makes her feel, and how it makes her look. She’s always rocking cute crop tops, whether she’s on a night out with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, hanging with her Modern Family fam, or just running errands.