Amy Duggar Gives Birth: Welcomes Son Daxton Ryan With Husband Dillon King

Congratulations to the new parents! Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King welcomed their first child together Oct. 9. Mom and baby are doing well as the parents celebrate the sweet new addition to their little family.

Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King welcomed their first child together on Oct. 9 and son Daxton Ryan King came into the world via a scheduled C-section. The Counting On star wrote that her son is “perfection” in a Instagram photo cradling him in her arms in her hospital bed. The couple gave PEOPLE the exclusive photo as she’s seen looking up lovingly at Dillon with a blanket that reads “God gave us you” covering her bed. Daxton weighed in at 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20 inches. You can see the family’s pic with their newborn here.

Earlier in the day, Amy showed an Instagram photo of herself outside the hospital ready to pop. She captioned the pic, “Our little Daxton will be here today!! With my small frame and the fact that the Dr. said there’s an 85% chance I’d have an emergency situation. We went ahead and scheduled a cesarean to be on the safe side.”

“I’m sure there will be negative comments. But I have to do what’s right for my body and what’s healthy for my son. I’ve been mentally and spiritually preparing myself for this I’m trying to relax, and not worry! But I’ve never had surgery before, I’ve never even stayed in a hospital before, so I’m just a ball of nerves…soo I’d appreciate your prayers!!! But in just a few hours our lives will be forever changed! I’m focused on God’s promises and that sweet little face!! Ok, daddy let’s do this!!!” she continued.

Even before the baby was born, Amy and Dillon had already revealed his name! The coupled shared on Instagram back on July 20 what they were planning to name their son. “Baby K has a name,” Amy wrote in her caption of a screenshot from the beach. “Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!! You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan!” Amy shared the photo while the couple was at the beach. Showing a glimpse of her growing belly, she sketched a heart in the sand and wrote the baby boy’s name in the middle.

Amy and Dillon announced the pregnancy on April 21. “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents,” the couple shared with People back in April. “The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” Dillon said upon revealing the initial news. While Amy shared, “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait.”

Here’s to the couples’ new journey together with their little one now in tow!