‘Almost Family’s Mo McRae On Tim & Julia’s ‘Unresolved Feelings’ & More Season 1 Scoop

The lives of the characters on ‘Almost Family’ are complicated, to say the least. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Mo McRae about what’s next, Tim and Julia’s history, and more.

Julia Bechley was hit with a major bombshell in the season premiere of Almost Family. Her father, Dr. Leon Bechley, impregnated dozens of women with his own sperm without telling them. Julia always thought she was an only child and now she has countless siblings, including Roxy and Edie. Edie is Julia’s former best friend who is now married to Julia’s ex, Tim. HollywoodLife sat down with Mo McRae to talk about what’s coming up for characters, especially concerning Tim and Julia. “I definitely think throughout the course of the series we’re going to explore more of the dynamics at play and give more context about everything that’s happening,” Mo told HollywoodLife at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “The dynamic with Tim and Julia is really fascinating to me because I don’t know where it’s going to go and I think Tim doesn’t really know where it goes. He knows how he feels in the moment.”

Now that Julia and Edie’s lives are even more intertwined, that means Julia and Tim will be crossing paths even more. That means old feelings could be dredged up. “It’s a slippery slope. You always have a certain level of intimacy and connection with someone that you loved and cared about,” Mo continued. “I think the backstory for us is that our relationship did not end because there was a problem with us. She went off to take care of her father. So there may be some unresolved feelings there that Tim has to keep suppressed and I think she has to as well.”

Tim also has strong feelings of “resentment” about Dr. Bechley. “I think he’s manipulated his daughter,” Mo said. “Tim is not a big fan of him.” He added that over the course of the season you can “expect a lot more complications to get piled on top of the complications.”

Almost Family also stars Brittany Snow, Emily Osment, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Timothy Hutton. The show airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.