Adam Levine Admits He’d Been Wanting To Leave ‘The Voice’ For A ‘Little Bit’ Before He Finally Walked Away

Leaving ‘The Voice’ was not a spontaneous decision for Adam Levine. In fact, it’s actually something that he contemplated doing for quite some time before he went through with it earlier this year.

Adam Levine shocked The Voice viewers when he announced that he’d be leaving the show after 16 seasons as a coach in May. However, walking away from the Emmy-winning series was actually something that Adam had been thinking about for awhile. “I was ready to not be doing it anymore…I think, for a little bit,” Adam admitted on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I think that when it all kind of naturally happened, I was like….okay, it feels right. For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. It was the right time for me to go.”

The Voice has aired two seasons every year since 2011, so Adam had to juggle that, his band, Maroon 5, and his growing family. Eventually, he simply knew the time was right to scale back. “I was beyond fortunate enough to go through all of it,” Adam said. “It was a life-altering experience to be on that show, honestly. But it got to the point where I got married [to Behati Prinsloo], I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them. They were really little.” Weeks before Adam’s departure from The Voice was announced, he had actually been confirmed to serve as a coach on the 17th season, alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. When Adam left, Gwen Stefani stepped in as a replacement. Nick Jonas will be taking the spot for season 18 next spring.

During his 16 seasons on The Voice, Adam won the show three times (seasons one, five and nine). However, he had some trouble producing successful artists during the last few seasons. In fact, he hadn’t even had an artist in the finale episode since season 13, when his singer, Addison Agen, came in second place! In season 16, Adam lost all of his artists at the Top 13, so he was left without a single artist in the Semifinals AND Finals.

Clearly, Adam still has a lot on his plate to keep him busy, even without The Voice, but it’s definitely still weird to see the coaches panel without him on it every Monday and Tuesday!