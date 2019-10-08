‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Mom Breaks Down In Tears After Learning She & Cole Are Moving

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Oct. 8 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’, Chelsea Houska’s mom completely panics after hearing that her daughter is moving further away from her.

Even though Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, were super excited about purchasing a huge plot of land to build their dream house on, her mom doesn’t seem to feel the same way. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the Oct. 8 episode of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea’s mom freaks out when she discovers that Chelsea and Cole are moving sooner than she thought they were. After Chelsea reveals, “we’re closing on the land tomorrow,” her mom says, “I am just sick. But I don’t want to make you mad and all crazy or whatever if I say something … I don’t even like talking about it. It’s just so sad for me.”

When Chelsea tries calming her mom down by saying they’re only going to be “45 minutes away”, it doesn’t make her feel any better. “It isn’t so much that you’re leaving, because it isn’t that far, but you’ve got to think of it rationally. One, you’re only fifteen minutes from me now — I’m by myself. I have to drive all the way down there after 5 because I work until 5. I can’t just get off [of work],” she explains.

Then, when Chelsea tells her mom that they can’t make their life decisions based off her feelings, she says, “I just felt like it was too fast. You kind of told me about it … [And] when you brought it up to me, it feels like it wasn’t very long [before you went through with it]. And [you also said], ‘We’re going to look around here.'”

Chelsea’s mom also begs Chelsea not to “rush into anything”. She then breaks down in tears and continues, “I’m not trying to sound like I’m selfish … These kids are all I got anymore. I’m going to cry. And just to think of you that far — I can’t get down there very much. I can’t go to every game. Or in the winter, there’s no way… I don’t even now like to drive at night.”

Chelsea eventually apologizes but also says that she and Cole have to do what they “feel is right” and “it’s not going to be as bad as you think it is”.

