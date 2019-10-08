Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena Married: Couple Weds Just Days After Confirming Pregnancy

Congratulations to Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels — with their first child on the way, the couple secretly got married in front of their loved ones on Oct. 7!

Safaree Samuels, 38, and Erica Mena, 31, are married! The happy couple has yet to officially confirm the news with a statement, but Erica re-posted several images from the photobooth at their Oct. 7 wedding on her Instagram story. A video also surfaced online of the pair on the dance floor, which shows Safaree performing a song while his gorgeous bride dances along. Erica is currently several months pregnant, and her growing baby bump was on full display in her stunning white wedding dress. She also wore a sparkling headpiece to go with the gown.

While Safaree and Erica were able to keep their wedding date a secret, they did not hide the fact that they were preparing to tie the knot in recent weeks. In fact, at the end of September, Erica even shared footage of herself trying on wedding dresses ahead of the big day! The nuptials came just six days after the Love & Hip-Hop stars revealed that they’re expecting their first child together on Oct. 1. Erica also already has another son, King, 12, with her ex, Raul Conde.

Safaree and Erica’s relationship has been a bit of a whirlwind. They actually first met on VH1’s Scared Famous in 2017, but did not start dating until the endo of 2018. They engaged after just one month of dating on Christmas Eve. The lovebirds are not shy about expressing their love for one another on social media, and their love story will be documented on the upcoming tenth season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York. It’s been reported that VH1 cameras were on-hand to document the wedding.

Safaree was previously in a relationship with Nicki Minaj for more than ten years. Interestingly, Nicki is also expected to marry her current boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, any day now, as they received their marriage license over the summer. Considering Nicki and Safaree didn’t end on the best of terms, it’s certainly refreshing to see that they’ve both fully moved on!