Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Deletes Jen Harley Pics From His Instagram Account After Arrest & Protection Order

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has erased Jen Harley from his Instagram, deleting all pics of his now off-again ex following his arrest for domestic battery and a protection order to stay away from her.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been ordered by the LAPD to stay 100 yards away from ex Jen Harley in a protection order following his domestic violence arrest on Oct. 4. He’s gone one step further and has made sure there’s no trace of his baby mama on his social media. He erased all photos of his formerly on-again GF from his Instagram on Oct. 8. While there’s plenty of pics of the couple’s 18-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, her mom is now nowhere to be found in Ronnie’s account.

The LAPD responded to the couple’s Hollywood Hills Airbnb in the early hours of Oct. 4 following an alleged fight that turned physical between Ronnie and Jen, as he allegedly “punched and slapped” her then she fled the home with Ariana in her arms. Neighbors called the police after hearing a woman screaming for help around 3am. When officers arrived, Ronnie was allegedly combative, so they used a taser on him before hauling the 33-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star off to jail. He was later released after making a $100K bail.

In security video that surfaced on Oct. 5, Jen can be seen holding Ariana and running behind a neighbor’s vehicle to hide, then tugging at a gate that won’t open. The neighbor told TMZ that Jen later pounded on her glass door asking for help, but she was too scared to let her in, so she called the police instead. When photographed out grabbing coffee in L.A. on Oct. 7, Jen was sporting huge bruises on her right shoulder and right thigh.

Just hours before his arrest, Ronnie was gushing about how he and Jen were back together and wildly in love. “We have a strong love for each other,” Ronnie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, while celebrating the launch of VERGE CBD at Poppy Nightclub in West Hollywood. “What we have is real and what everyone sees [on Jersey Shore] is fake. At the end of the day, you have to realize what you have is real and what everyone else is judging you on isn’t real.”