‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Would ‘Absolutely’ Make Out With Co-Star Tamra Judge Again

Braunwyn Windham-Burke can’t get enough of Tamra Judge! The close friends recently shared a lip lock during a night out together, and the ‘RHOC’ newcomer tells us that she’d do the PDA any day of the week. Go inside their fun friendship!

Tamra Judge, 52, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, have become the best of friends throughout season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. — So much that they’ve already kissed and Braunwyn even told Bravo producers that Tamra would be the one co-star she’d invite to have a threesome with her and husband, Sean Burke. The pals recently had a night out with their husbands at the Temptation Island premiere on October 2, where Tamra shared a video of the two kissing on Instagram. And, Braunwyn said she’d definitely repeat the PDA.

“Absolutely. Any day of the week,” she told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview just one day after their night out, confirming that she has made out with Tamra without Sean around. “I mean, Tamra and I have fun together. She’s a lot like me,” the mother of seven said of why they get along so well. “She’s like, ‘Whatever. I want to have fun now. If we’re going to leave our families and our kids, let’s make it worthwhile. I don’t want to go on a trip and just fight with people the whole time.’ So, I think that Tamra and I just have that little like naughty side to us where we we’re like, ‘Gee. Let’s get into trouble.'”

Braunwyn went on to admit that if she’s hanging out with Tamra, there’s no doubt it’ll be a good time. “If I’m with Tamra, I know I’m going to have fun. No matter what else is happening, it’s like, we’re going to laugh, we’re going to be ridiculous and we’re going to act like kids, and it’s fun!”, she explained.

As for what else fans can expect this season? — Tears. But, they won’t be coming from Braunwyn.

“I mean I think we all thought we had different things. I had a fun season. I’m not sitting on the couch crying about my relationships very often,” she admitted. “So for me, you learn a lot about your couch mates, especially the first season member. Because there’s a lot of stuff I didn’t know.”

Fans began buzzing about Braunwyn and Tamra’s wild friendship when Braunwyn confessed to RHOC producers that she’d invite Tamra to have a threesome with her and Sean.

“Tamra! The answer’s Tamra,” she told producers during a recent episode when asked which one of her co-stars she’d invite into a threesome with Sean. “You don’t even have to finish the question. Tamra! Obviously,” she said.