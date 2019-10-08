Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher’s Reaction To Her Admitting She Wants To Be On ‘RHOBH’

Introducing the newest member of ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’…Mila Kunis? The ‘Black Swan’ star said she wanted to join the cast, which left hubby Ashton Kutcher shook.

“I don’t watch a lot of television…I can honestly say I don’t watch television. I watch one show a week because I keep falling asleep. Or possibly two,” Mila Kunis, 36, said to Andrea Savage, 46, on the Oct. 7 episode of the Andrea Savage: Grown-Up Woman podcast. While the That ‘70s Show star said she can’t watch all the TV she wants, she did admit that she was a “big Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan.” In fact, she loves RHOBH so much that she once suggested to Ashton Kutcher, 41, that they join the cast. “I did ask my husband once, I was like, listen. Later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I’m like, just for like, a year.”

So, what was Ashton’s response? Was he ready for his wife to be the next Housewife? Not really. “He was like… I would kill you,” he said. So much for that. Though Ashton has been good, gracious, and giving when indulging his wife’s love for reality shows, as Refinery29 notes, Ashton filmed Mila impersonating iconic Bachelor In Paradise star John Paul Jones.

Later in the podcast, when Andrea and Mila played a game of “Make Love, Marry Murder” with the RHOBH cast, Mila chose to murder Paul Kemsley, marry Mauricio Umansky, and make love to Harry Hamlin. She did insist that she’s sure Paul and wife Dorit Kemsley are a “lovely couple, but like in this game…he’s dead. But hopefully, like a painless death. Like, instant death. So, no suffering.” As for flipping the script, Mila would choose to murder Dorit! “She seems very high-maintenance, and she would be very expensive to get married to. We’re on a budget! I would marry Kyle Richards, and then I would have fun with Lisa Rinna. I feel like Lisa Rinna is a little more feisty. She would be really fun for a night.”

RHOBH recently had a cast shakeup. Lisa Vanderpump and Eileen Davidson both quit the show. Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais will join the program for Season 10. “I’ve shot with me, my kids, my ex,” said Garcelle when detailing her first experiences with the show. “Right now everybody’s cool, everybody’s chill, everybody’s welcoming, but I know things might change, some drama might be upon us and I’m ready for them.”

As for Garcelle, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “getting along really well with everyone so far on RHOBH and is gelling easily and nicely with the ladies.”