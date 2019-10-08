Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry were spotted enjoying a dinner date at Chiltern Firehouse in London on Oct. 8 and they made sure it was a PDA-filled night by holding hands and sharing a passionate kiss.

Liam Payne‘s romance with Instagram star Maya Henry, 19, got a little steamy on Oct. 8! The handsome 26-year-old singer was spotted getting cozy with the his new lady love during a dinner at Chiltern Firehouse in London and it was truly a loving sight to see! In addition to holding hands while leaving the restaurant, Maya made sure to share her excitement about their relationship by taking to her Instagram page to post a photo of her sitting in Liam’s lap and giving him a passionate kiss during the dinner. “kissypooo😘,” she captioned the intimate snapshot.

In addition to fearlessly showing off their affection for each other, Liam and Maya showed off some serious style during the outing. The One Direction member wore a black graphic T-shirt under a black bomber jacket and tan checkered pants while the brunette beauty flaunted a black long-sleeved top and gray and black snakeskin pants.

The lovebirds first confirmed their romance on social media on Sept. 20 when Liam posted an adorable pic of them laughing while embraced in a cuddle. He used the caption for the pic to thank his fans for a successful release of his new song “Stack It Up” and he also thanked Maya for her love and support. “last but not least this one @maya_henry for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is🥰love you all let’s stack this shit up 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼” part of the caption read.

Maya didn’t take long to answer the sweet caption with a loving comment of her own. “So proud of you and so glad we can be happy together💕 stack it up biisshhh❤️❤️” it read.

Before Liam started dating Maya, he was in a long-term relationship with singer Cheryl Cole, 36, who is the mother of his two-year-old son Bear. They started dating in early 2016 and broke up in July 2018.