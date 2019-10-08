Leah Messer’s kids have discovered that she’s rekindled things with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. In a new clip they get ahold of her phone and find flirty texts between the two.

Busted! Leah Messer‘s daughter Aleeah “Gracie”, 9, manages to grab her mom’s phone in the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2 and she discovers Leah’s flirty texts with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. As fans already know, the two hooked up following last season’s reunion taping and all signs are pointing to a possible reconciliation. “What are you guys trying to look for” she asks and Gracie’s twin Ali tells her, “You’d only say that if you had a boyfriend,” but it’s too late. “Oh let’s see her texts to Jeremy,” Gracie squeals and runs upstairs with the phone.

Leah chases Gracie up the stairs as her other daughters including Jeremy’s six-year-old Addie chant, “You like Jeremy.” She manages to get her phone back, but Gracie comes downstairs declaring, “She had heart, heart kissy face and he had cry cry kissy face.” “No, Jeremy sent kissy faces and I sent eyes,” Leah tries to tell her girls and the phone screen is visible, showing she’s right.

Addie then tells her sisters, “So mommy was in bed with my dad” while over at his house. “And I was showing him a video,” the 27-year-old explains as no romantic shenanigans went on. Gracie declares, “You like Jeremy” while her mom responds, “I do not like Jeremy,” as her daughter begs her, “I just want you to stop lying and tell me the truth.”

“What do you want me to tell you? I would never lie to you. Do I like Jeremy? I like Jeremy cause he’s Addie’s dad. Do I think there’s any possible relationship stuff? I honestly don’t know. We’re going with the flow. Whatever happens, happens. You see what I’m saying? We’re just doing the best thing for Addie,” she explains.

That’s not enough for inquisitive Gracie, who asks “Are you dating him?” Leah responds, “We are not dating. I am single. Jeremy’s single. We’re doing our thing. Listen, I also feel like this is adult stuff that you should not be a part of. Just know that I would never lie to you. If something was going on I would definitely tell you.”

When @TM2LeahDawn's daughters get a hold of her phone, they have A LOT of questions on tonight's new #TeenMom2! 😂 Don't miss a new episode at 8/7c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/WUAWDfgOlX — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 8, 2019

Well, there was something going on following last season’s reunion taping as the two hooked up! Leah confessed to her friend Kylie Lent on the September 17 episode of Teen Mom 2 that she got physical with Jeremy, 30, after shooting the show’s reunion special in NYC. She explained, “Jeremy showed up and we kind of hit it off at the reunion. We went out to the pub across the street, had a few drinks. And he was like, ‘You’re not going to your hotel tonight.’ And I thought, ‘Am I not going to my hotel room tonight?’ One thing led to another.