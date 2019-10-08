Lamar Odom ‘Feels Bad’ He Lost ‘DWTS,’ But Feels He Has A ‘Friend Forever’ In Peta

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Oct. 7 after a fair attempt at the ultimate win and although Lamar is disappointed in not coming out on top, he’s grateful for his friendship with Peta.

Lamar Odom, 39, and Peta Murgatroyd, 33, concluded their stint on Dancing with the Stars on Oct. 7 after they were voted off the live episode, but Lamar is looking at the bright side of things. The professional basketball player isn’t happy he didn’t last until the end of the season for the ultimate win, but he is thrilled about the fact that he found a new friend in Peta.

“He really has rarely failed in life when it comes to athletics and he thought that dancing was going to come natural and easy for him. It didn’t… so it set his ego down a few notches,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels bad that he lost, he feels that he failed personally but he loves that he did it. He has a friend forever in Peta. He imagines her as the sister he has never had. He also knows by doing the show that he can do anything he puts his mind to and wants to show his kids that side of him and he believes he has done that.”

In addition to making an impact on the popular competition series, Lamar is ready to make an impact with his next project. “Lamar is looking to dive into public speaking and tour with his story,” the source explained. “He wants people to learn from his mistakes and his life. He is very proud of his book and he is looking to make a difference with everyone young and old and show them that anything is possible. He is content that he will not be playing basketball in the NBA again though he would love nothing more than to do that but he has accepted that his future should be used in helping others going through similar trials and tribulations that he has gone through in his life.”

Lamar’s book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, was released in 2019 and in it, he opens up about his past struggles, including the headline-making drug overdose that nearly killed him in 2015. Being added to season 28 of Dancing with the Stars proved he’s come a long way since then and even though he didn’t make the finals, he definitely impressed with various dance numbers, including a Viennese waltz.