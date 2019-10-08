Beauty
13 Times The KarJenners Went Au Naturel & Looked Gorgeous Without Makeup — See Pics

kim kardashian
The KarJenners are almost always decked out with a full face of glam, but on the rare occasions they choose not to wear makeup, they still manage to look absolutely gorgeous.

When it comes to the Kardashian and Jenner gang, the ladies love getting dolled up and are always with their glam squads. However, there are some occasions where they step out with no makeup on and they still look flawless. Kim Kardashian, 38, has been going makeup-free a lot recently and we love seeing her fresh-faced. Kim was just seen with no makeup when she headed on a late-night McDonald’s run on Oct. 4 wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt and baggy sweatpants. Her face was completely bare and had a glossy sheen, while her short bob was half clipped up and covered with her hood. Aside from this look, she also stepped out twice in one week back in August, wearing no makeup and not even a drop of foundation, keeping her fresh face on full display. She’s also been loving letting her natural hair down and she chose to let her jet black hair down and parted in the middle with gorgeous beach waves cascading down her face.

Kendall Jenner, 23, also loves going makeup-free and the supermodel always manages to look gorgeous either way. Considering she wears so much makeup for photoshoots and the runway, it’s probably nice giving her skin a break, especially since she’s been very open about having acne. So much so, that she partnered with Proactiv as the face of the brand. Kendall’s little sister, Kylie, 22, has also gone without makeup multiple times, despite owning her own cosmetics empire, and when she does, she loves to show off her natural freckles which are around her nose.

Kourtney, 40, is often spotted going makeup-free and the mother-of-three is usually rocking a pair of jeans with her hair down naturally straight, with a fresh face. Meanwhile, Khloe, 35, has tried out the look a few times, but when she does, she’s usually covered up with a beanie hat and oversized sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian was out in LA on August 21 when she opted to go completely makeup-free for the second time this week while wearing a sexy sheer bodysuit. (Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID)

Every time the KarJenners wear no makeup, they always manage to look gorgeous and you can click through the gallery above to see all the times they went au naturel!