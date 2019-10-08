Jennifer Lopez Humble After Oscar Talk About ‘Hustlers’ & Wants To Focus On Acting Roles: ‘It’s A Dream Come True’

Jennifer Lopez is getting so much praise for her incredible portrayal of a stripper in the new film ‘Hustlers’ — there’s even been Oscar buzz.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, has been getting tons of great reviews for her role in the new film Hustlers. Now, there’s speculation that this could lead to her getting on stage at next year’s Academy Awards and accepting her first Oscar. Although nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 13, a source close to Jennifer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “hopeful” she will get the nod.

“Jennifer Lopez is truly having her best year yet, and she is telling those close to her that she really is hopeful that she will be nominated for an Oscar this year,” says our source. “Of course she doesn’t want to jinx it, so she’s playing it cool and being humble. But, she really does believe this is her year and she’s got a great shot at it. She’s telling those around her to keep her schedule clear to attend all the awards shows. She poured everything into promoting Hustlers and she believes this is her best work when it comes to acting to date. She’s very focused on her acting career and will be even more so after the Super Bowl.”

“She wants to put a lot of focus on being taken as a serious actress and she thinks this film truly is helping her achieve that for casting directors. Even being nominated would be a dream come true for her. She’s confident with all the buzz surrounding the film. She really thinks it’s going to happen and it would make her year even better if that’s possible. She’s never been this happy before and it’s amazing to see. She’s worked hard for it and deserves it.”

Jennifer stars along side Constance Wu and Cardi B in the movie about strippers in NYC who work together to fleece Wall Street brokers. The super fit star shows off her pole dancing and incredible body in the fun new flick, proving once again that age really is just a number.