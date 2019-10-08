Jennifer Aniston &Mariah Carey Lead Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Covers With Sleek Styles: See Pics

Some of our favorite stars, including Jennifer Aniston & Mariah Carey, graced the covers of Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ issue & they look gorgeous!

The annual Variety Power of Women issue was officially released on October 8 and gracing the covers this year were Jennifer Aniston, 50, Mariah Carey, 49, Awkwafina, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson, and Dana Walden. All of the women look gorgeous in the magazine, which celebrates women of all different ages and backgrounds, for their work in trying to make the world a better place. While the ladies had a lot to say in the interviews, they also looked unbelievably gorgeous on the covers, including Jennifer. Jen looked unbelievable on the cover wearing nothing but a long-sleeve oversized white fuzzy V-neck sweater and a tan top hat. In the photo, she is pictured pulling down the sweater on top of her toned, tan legs while tipping the brim of her hat.

As for Mariah’s cover, she is dressed in her usual glamorous style as she is wearing an off-the-shoulder, skintight black sparkly midi dress. In true Mariah form, she is completely decked out in jewels, including massive emerald green drop earrings and diamond bracelets and bangles. Brie, 30, looks casual and cool on her cover, as she posed in a pair of black skinny jeans with a cream turtleneck sweater and an oversized gray pinstriped peacoat on top.

Awkwafina, 30, looks amazing on her cover as she is dressed in a massive white button-down shirt with eyelet sleeve details, which she wore as a dress. She kept the shirt buttoned all the way to the neck and topped her look off with opaque white tights. Aside from Awkwafina, singer Chaka Khan, looked gorgeous with her bright red hair in voluminous crimped curls while wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress with a thick black leather belt cinching in her waist. Dana Walden, Chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment looked sophisticated and powerful in a white suit with detailed gold buttons down the front and the sleeves.

All of these ladies looked fabulous on the covers of this issue and we can’t wait to see what they wear to the luncheon on October 11.