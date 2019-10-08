‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Reveals How Blake Inspired Her To Start Writing Happy Songs

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship is front and center once again on the Oct. 8 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and she had the sweetest thing to say about her man!

The blind auditions continue on the Oct. 8 episode of The Voice! First up is Myracle Holloway, who sings “When I Was Your Man.” Blake Shelton turns around first, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, can’t resist following suit. “Why do you do this to me?!” Blake jokes. “I thought you loved me!” All the coaches praise Myracle’s ability to use her heartbreak to enhance her performance, and Gwen admits she can relate. “Almost every song I ever wrote until I met Blake was about heartache and pain!” she dishes. That connection is enough to win Myracle over, and she chooses Gwen as her coach.

Up next, Ricky Braddy sings “The Story” by Brandi Carlile. Blake, Gwen and John Legend push their buttons, and after hearing all of their pitches, Ricky has to pick just one coach. After some deliberation, he goes with Blake. Next, Damali hits the stage. She gives a gorgeous performance, and Kelly Clarkson turns her chair. Since she is the only coach to do so, she automatically gets Damali on her team.

The next artist is Steve Knill, who performs “Up To The Mountain.” Once again, Kelly is the only coach to turn around, and she’s thrilled to add Steve to her team. Destiny Rayne is up next. She stuns with her performance of “Make You Feel My Love” by Adele, and it impresses Gwen and John enough to get them to push their buttons. Gwen gives a good pitch, but in the end, Destiny goes with John as her coach.

Next, Jo James performs “It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over.” Unfortunately, the coaches are being extra picky, as they have very few slots left, so no one turns around. Hoping to have better luck is Khalea Lynee. She sings “Best Part Of Me,” and all four coaches turn around and fight hard to get her on their teams. John is the big winner, though, and he gets Khalea on his team! Now, all the coaches have just one spot left.

After night six of the blind auditions, this is where the teams stand:

John – Katie Kadan, Will Breman, Max Boyle, Mendeleyev, Marybeth Byrd, Dane & Stephanie, Preston C. Hall, Matt New, Jared Herzog, Destiny Rayne, Khalea Lynee

Kelly – Brennan Lassiter, Alex Guthrie, Shane Q, Hello Sunday, Jake Hoot, Melinda Rodriguez, Injoy Fountain, Brooke Stephenson, Lauren Hall, Damali, Steve Knill

Blake – Kat Hammock, Marina Chello, Cory Jackson, Josie Jones, Cali Wilson, Jordan Chase, Joana Martinez, Zach Bridges, Elliemae, Ricky Duran, Ricky Braddy

Gwen – Jake Haldenvang, Rose Short, Kyndal Inskeep, Royce Lovett, Elise Azkoul, Calvin Lockett, Kiara Brown, James Violet, Jessie Lawrence, Brennen Henson, Myracle Holloway

The Voice continues with the end of the blind auditions and start of the battle rounds on Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.